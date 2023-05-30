What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

Petroleum prices are expected to fall beginning next month, as the Sharif-led government plans to provide some relief to the public, who is facing record inflation.

According to media reports, the cost of petrol would drop by Rs10 per litre in the first half of June 2023, as the government planned to pass the relief on to the masses ahead of the upcoming federal budget 2023-24, in which taxes are likely to be imposed.

According to reports, the price of petrol is expected to fall by Rs10 per litre in line with the drop in the ex-refinery price.

No final decision has been made as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials will finalise the relief after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier this month, the coalition government also slashed petrol prices by Rs12 while the price of diesel was lowered by Rs30.