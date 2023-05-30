PC Legacy opened in Nasirabad

The opening ceremony of PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza took place in Hunza valley. The event was attended by Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, Mr. and Mrs. Murtaza Hashwani, Senior Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Col (r) Ubaidullah Baig, Rani Atiqa Sahiba of Hunza, Shehryar Khan, Mir of Hunza, Ayaz Kalani, Mehboob Ali Bhulani, Fida Ali Sawani and Nizarshah, local dignitaries, Hashoo Group executives and guests from all over Pakistan.

The ceremony took place in the outdoors of the hotel, with an unobstructed view of the enchanting Rakaposhi mountains. CEO of Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani unveiled the PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza and addressed the guests, reflecting upon the journey that led to the creation of PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza. “It gives us immense pride to declare that we have already attained a remarkable 40% representation of female employees at PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza, and we are dedicated to elevating this figure to 50%. This distinction makes us the first hotel in Pakistan to achieve such a significant proportion of women in our workforce” he said.

Samreen Kalani, Faisal Sawani, Sheryaar Mohammad and Salman Mehboob Ali shared their views, emphasizing the collaboration and shared vision behind this venture. Their words resonated with the audience, underscoring their commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and service, as well as giving back to the community. Senior Minister Ubaidullah Baig’s attendance highlighted the significance of this landmark occasion, symbolizing the importance of the region as a prime destination for tourism and development.

Internationally acclaimed “Gurgu”, a group of musicians from Lief Larson Music Centre, Hunza, along with Niaz Baltistani, a renowned singer from Gilgit-Baltistan, took the centre stage, captivating the guests with a mesmerizing performance. The melodic tunes echoed through the mountains, creating an unforgettable ambiance that perfectly complemented the surroundings. Embarking on this new chapter, PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza aims to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality in the region. Travellers from around the world are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and discovery, while indulging in the unparalleled beauty and tranquility that this remarkable destination offers.