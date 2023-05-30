PRCS pays tribute to Father of Nation

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari condemns the attack on Jinnah House; says any form of disrespect towards the sacred site and the martyrs will not be tolerated, underscoring the PRCS’s unwavering commitment to fostering constructive attitudes and tangible efforts for the service to humanity. The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a “Mega Youth Gathering and Awareness Walk” to commemorate Red Cross Red Crescent Day. The event took place in Lahore here on Monday, starting from Ayub Sports Complex and concluding at Jinnah House. The walk was led by PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and saw the participation of numerous students, PRCS personnel, volunteers, and individuals from diverse schools of thought. During the walk, participants displayed placards conveying messages of national unity and service to humanity. The main objectives of the event were to foster patriotism, instill positive attitudes among young people, and pay tribute to the founder of the nation and the Pakistan Red Crescent, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking to the media outside Jinnah House, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari condemned the attack on Jinnah House and said that any form of disrespect towards the sacred site and the martyrs would not be tolerated. He emphasized that the PRCS is dedicated to promoting positive thinking and practical actions for the betterment of humanity. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, he stated, teaches the values of serving humanity, regardless of caste, color, or creed, with this principle being present in every religion. He expressed the organization’s commitment to serving humanity wholeheartedly.

Chairman Laghari also highlighted the PRCS’s efforts in providing relief assistance, including food supplies and family tents, to millions of people affected by floods across the country. He mentioned that the Red Crescent is organizing Red Cross Red Crescent Day celebrations in provincial headquarters nationwide. PRCS also setup volunteer registration desks and first aid counters on this occasion. A mobile blood unit van was present at the event to collect blood donations.