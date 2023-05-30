Shallwani reviews FGEHA initatives

During the visit, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani inspected initiatives undertaken by the FGEHA to provide affordable housing options to the people of Karachi. He was briefed on the progress made so far, challenges faced and future plans for the ongoing project. Secretary housing appreciated the efforts of the authority for timely providing the 400 apartment’s possession to the allottees and directed the concerned to timely complete the project and handover the residential plots to the allottees as well. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani emphasized on the need for more such projects for the people of Karachi. He also emphasized the importance of providing quality housing options to the people and directed project director to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and facilities are in place for the residents. He also assured his full support and cooperation in their future endeavors.