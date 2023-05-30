Need stressed to build Kalabagh Dam

A special meeting of the Engineers Study Forum – a registered Think Tank of Engineers headed by Engr. Mian Fazal Ahmad President, Engineer Study Forum resolved unanimously to express grave concern about the Kalabagh Dam Project which is a highly feasible project and would provide cheaper electricity. No Reservoir has been built in last over forty years.

KBD would have generated 3600 Megawatts (MW) cheaper electricity thus would have provided electricity worth Rs. 200 billion annually at current price and in fact would have lowered Power Rates, inflation and national debt. Technical Power Losses also need to be reduced.

It is estimated that at least Rs. One billion gross losses per day are being inflicted on national economy in the absence of Kalabagh Dam Project apart from other adverse effects in the shape of increased unemployment, inflation, low economic growth, huge external debts and economic slavery. It is high time that a highly feasible water storage & Hydel Power Generation Project of Kalabagh Dam be built at the earliest with political consensus of all Provinces. Such a consensus can be built at the highest level through the Council of Common interest. This would strengthen the national economy to a great extent.