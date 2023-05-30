Naqvi refutes allegations of mistreating women prisoners

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison, dismissing them as mere propaganda. He emphasized the utmost importance of respecting and honoring women, urging caution before levelling such accusations. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that all women are considered part of their own community and that they have been taught to respect them. Referring to the incident on May 09, where 32 women were arrested and 11 of them are currently in judicial remand in the ladies’ jail, CM stated that such an occurrence is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history within a prison. He reassured that surveillance cameras are installed, and monitoring teams are in place to ensure security.

Speaking to the media during a late-night inspection of the Samanabad underpass project, the CM reiterated that safeguarding women was a collective responsibility. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters as long as he is present in Punjab. CM declared that those involved in the attack on Jinnah House were being arrested without fail, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their influence or status, will be spared. He made it clear that the perpetrators will face trial and will not escape punishment.

Responding to questions, the CM stated that no decision has been made regarding Imran Khan’s internment. Regarding Khadija Shah, who was currently in judicial remand, CM confirmed that legal action was being taken. He mentioned that action has also been taken against some police officers, while in other incidents involving wanted women, a lenient approach has been adopted, focusing on calling them for investigation accompanied by female police officials. CM highlighted that a female SSP is overseeing these matters, and the female SSP and deputy commissioner are visiting the jail, again, to meet the women today.

The CM acknowledged that journalists hold a special responsibility and affirmed that their safety and well-being were a priority for the government. He assured that journalists who were present for coverage would be released promptly, and efforts were being made to prevent their inclusion on any lists.

Earlier, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa provided a briefing on the Samanabad underpass project to the CM, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work. CM commended the workers involved in the project, expressing his delight at witnessing their commitment to this public welfare initiative even late at night. He urged them to continue their efforts to open the Samanabad underpass for traffic by June 15. CM acknowledged that the project had faced delays for five months but was now progressing at an accelerated pace.

Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, CCPO Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which in principle decisions were made to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian with teaching hospitals and to relocate DHQ hospital Minawali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital. All the departments of the DHQ hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward.

The chief secretary, secretary primary & secondary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy commissioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review the axle load management and motor vehicle inspection and certification system.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce amendments to the motor vehicle laws to ensure efficient axle load management. Additionally, revisions will be made to the regulations governing the goods transport agency. Notably, the Punjab Information Technology Board unveiled a registration portal specifically designed for axle load management. Once registered on the portal, the weight of goods-laden vehicles departing from factories will be closely monitored by the Punjab Highway Police, Traffic Police, and the Regional Transport Authority. Each vehicle and its respective load will receive automated metered registration through the employment of electronic weighbridges. In the initial phase, a total of 38 weighbridges will be installed across the 15 major road networks within Punjab.

The chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, secretaries of law, finance, transport, industries, housing, and information departments, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.