Experts discuss G-20 Conference at UAJK Seminar

The seminar titled “G-20 Conference & Disputed Status of Jammu and Kashmir” held at the Institute of Kashmir Studies, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) proved to be an insightful platform for discussion and analysis. The event garnered the attention of esteemed individuals such as Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in Islamabad, Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission, and Dr. Summaira Shafique, Coordinator of the Institute of Kashmir Studies, took the stage to share their expertise and perspectives.

The speakers unanimously expressed their concern over India’s decision to host the G-20 Conference in this contentious region. They highlighted the flagrant violation of international laws and the blatant disregard for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination that such a decision represents. It served as a reminder of the obstinacy displayed by India and its persistent denial of the Kashmiri people’s legitimate aspirations.

The speakers further shed light on the lack of international involvement in the Kashmir issue and the prevalent double standards exhibited by global institutions. This inconsistency and selective approach cast doubts on the prospects for peace not only in the region but also on a global scale. The plight of the Kashmiri people and their yearning for self-determination were underscored, emphasizing the urgent need for the international community’s attention and action.