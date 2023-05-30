Ashrafi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as president of Turkiye

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his momentous re-election as President of the Republic of Turkiye. He, in a talk with APP, said this historic achievement underscored the unwavering trust and confidence placed by the Turkish people in President Erdogan’s exceptional leadership. It was a testament to his remarkable vision and dedication in steering Turkiye towards progress and prosperity, he added. Chairman Ashrafi applauded President Erdogan’s dynamic leadership, which had played a pivotal role in shaping Turkiye’s trajectory and enhancing its standing on the global stage adding that the Turkish people’s resounding endorsement of President Erdogan’s presidency served as a shining example of his steadfast commitment to serving their best interests.