US and Mexico sound alarm over cosmetic surgery-linked fungal outbreak

US and Mexican authorities are urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency over a fungal outbreak linked to cosmetic operations in Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said two people who got surgeries involving epidural anaesthesia have died of meningitis. Almost 400 people in the US and Mexico are being monitored. Two cosmetic clinics in the Mexican city of Matamoros have been shut. Authorities in both the US and Mexico have urged people who had surgeries involving epidural anaesthesia at either the River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 since January to get evaluated, even if they are currently asymptomatic. The CDC said it had already identified 25 people in the US with “suspected” or “probable” cases of fungal meningitis.