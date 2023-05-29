Balochistan Customs collected Rs 21b Custom duty in 2022-23

Chief Collector, Customs Balochistan, Muhammad Saleem on Sunday said that Balochistan Customs has so far collected Rs 21 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023 as Customs Duty out of the target of Rs 21.5 billion given by the Federal Board of Revenue. With the establishment of the border market in Mand, employment opportunities will be provided to the local people and the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables will benefit the people living in the border areas of the two countries, he said.

Muhammad Saleem said that under the joint border market initiative, both countries have established markets on their respective sides of the border and the people living in the border areas would get special tax concessions on 152 items.

He said that all the arrangements regarding these markets have been given to the respective Deputy Commissioners who will ensure their supervision and monitoring. He said that people could purchase goods of worth from 50 to 100 dollars in these markets.

He said that these markets are very useful, it will reduce the problems faced by the people of the area and increase the border trade, commercial and business activities in the area. Besides expanding trade between the two countries, facilities and opportunities will be ensure to meet the target of 5 billion dollars by increasing the current 2 billion dollars.

He said that after the inauguration of Pishin-Mand border market, the Balochistan government would develop six more joint markets at mashkel, washuk, Chidgi, Gobd and other areas in the region to usher a new era of progress.

Traders operating in these markets have been given special concessions. For the convenience of the people of these areas, Customs has deployed its staff by making special arrangements regarding clearance in the said market, with the aim that people do not face problems, he expressed.

He said that despite the lack of manpower and resources in Balochistan, Customs was performing its services to prevent smuggling and collect other duties.

He said the government has given us additional responsibilities to prevent smuggling of wheat, flour, urea and sugar, for which we have set up joint check posts and are working in collaboration with others law enforcement agencies.