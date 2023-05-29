Naqvi responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’

Rana Sanaullah’s mid-night conference raised many eyebrows, with several PTI leaders, including chairman Imran Khan, speaking out against the alleged sexual assault on women in various jails.

The disturbing charges made by the previous premier elicited a strong response from the coalition administration, and now caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cleared the air by dismissing the idea of the ‘mistreatment’ of female protestors in jail.

Naqvi, calling it propaganda, stated that all those accused of the Jinnah House attack, including Shah, would face legal consequences. He mentioned Khadija Shah, the alleged mastermind of the Jinnah House attack, who is currently in police prison.

Chief Minister said around 11 women are currently behind bars on judicial remand, and there are cameras around the jail, as he rejected the impression of ‘mistreatment’ with imprisoned women.

Imran Khan expressed his belief that the maltreatment of female PTI employees and supporters was part of a purposeful campaign to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He argued that by subjecting women to injustice and cruelty, the government was attempting to induce dread in their male relatives, deterring them from participating in politics. Such isolation, he saw, was a severe injustice to half of the population.

Imran Khan bemoaned the treatment of women over the last year, particularly since May 25, 2022, saying he had never seen such maltreatment in his life.

Following Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press briefing, he declared his certainty about the torture of PTI women.