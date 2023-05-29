No talks after military installations attacked: Saad Rafique

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has made it clear that there is no way possible for talks with the PTI, especially after the vandalisation of military installations.

“Imran has formed a committee,” Rafique said. “Who will talk to them? No one. This is no situation to hold talks.”

The railway’s minister claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan had told his team to end the talks with the government, which were held on the orders of the Supreme Court last month.

He told the reporters to also question the politicians that were representing the PTI in talks about the matter.

“There is an agenda for talks and there is a situation created for talks to take place,” he said. “Their team was doing a reasonable talk and matters were decided but to no avail”.

Khawaja Saad Rafique urged former prime minister Imran Khan and the entire PTI leadership to accept their mistake and apologise to the whole nation over the May 9 riots.

“They should do release a public apology,” the PML-N minister said, emphasising that what PTI did does not fall under the garb of politics.PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, while lambasting those involved in the vandalism of the Jinnah House in Lahore, said the “rioters” and their approach was shameless.

He alleged that the PTI leadership and ticket holders were involved in the arson despite knowing about the sanctity of the installation. “This fire did not erupt because of petrol or matchbox, but chemicals.”

The railways minister also claimed that “Imran poisoned the minds of the youth and sowed the seeds of hatred in their minds for years”.Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has termed the protests of May 9, which erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, as a disheartening event. Talking to media persons outside the Jinnah House in Lahore, the PML-N leader lamented damages to valuable things “preserved” at Jinnah House including Quaid-e-Azam’s room, his writing table, and handwritten notes.