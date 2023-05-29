Omar Ayub says Islamabad police raided his home

The PTI leader and newly-appointed secretary general Omar Ayub Khan has said the Islamabad police raided his house on early Sunday and took away his vehicle. “Islamabad police from Shalimar police station raided my house again at approx 12:30am today without a search warrant and stole my parked Toyota Hi Lux Twin Cabin Model 2011. Islamabad police is indulging in illegal searches and now vehicle thefts,” Imran Khan said in a tweet. He said, “Members of the judiciary, civil Servants and diplomats should take care of their vehicles as the police has resorted to stealing vehicles to top up their salaries in these super high inflationary times!! Where should I register an FIR for my stolen vehicle? Do I ask the thieves to catch the thieves?” Meanwhile, PTI Senator Faisal Javed demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take action on the “plight of women in jails across the country” and that women prisoners be released. Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed said, “People in other political parties, especially women and the media, should take a stand and raise t eir voices for women’s rights. Where are the champions of w men’s rights today? Will they not at least raise their voice?” On the other side, the identification parade of PTI leaders Alia Hamza, Sabuhi Inam, and Maryam Mazari in the Jinnah House attack and arson case was successfully concluded on Sunday. After the completion of a seven-day judicial remand, the police will present Alia Hamza, Sabuhi Inam, and Maryam Mazari in the anti-terrorism court today (Monday) following the completion of the identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case.