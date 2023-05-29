President praises scientists, political, military leadership for nuclear capability

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the achievement of nuclear capability was indeed a remarkable feat for which country’s scientists, engineers, political and military leadership of the time deserved high commendation. In a message on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, the president felicitated the Pakistani nation. He said on this day 25 years ago, in response to India’s nuclear tests, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests that was essential for maintaining the balance of power in the region.

“We must highly appreciate our political and military leadership that took wise decision at that time to achieve nuclear capability making defense of the country unassailable,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying. On this day, he said, the whole nation paid tribute to the contributions of their eminent engineers and scientists who made Pakistan a nuclear power within a short period of time. For this, our whole nation was indebted to all those who played their part in making Pakistan the 1st Islamic nuclear power, he added.

The president further said, “On this day, let us pledge to make Pakistan a stronger country by investing in the intellectual development of our people and strengthening our cyber-security to ensure our defense.” While praying for the country and nation, the president expressed that with their collective efforts, they would be able to make Pakistan’s defence impregnable.

Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer celebrates in AJK: The silver jubilee of nuclear tests by Pakistan was commemorated in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with full zeal and fervor to remember nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998. Speakers in special ceremonies, hosted to mark youm-e-takbeer in various parts of AJK including Mirpur and the capital city of Muzaffarabad to celebrate the historic day, renewed the pledge to lend all of the energies to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

PML-N AJK Chapter’s President Shah Ghulam Qadir asked his party workers across AJK to manage special ceremonies at all AJK district headquarters to celebrate the day. Strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including in the defence and economic sectors is the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir. “People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides to safeguard the security and defence of the country”, a resolution unanimously passed at a major ceremony hosted in this district by PML-N.

In the resolution, rich tributes were paid to all the authors, creators and promoters of the nuclear program with a peaceful approach including Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Dr. Sammar Muhbarak Mand, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and most particularly PML N Supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Shareef for their untiring and sincere role to turn Pakistan a nuclear power in the region. The resolution paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan including those belonging to valiant armed forces of Pakistan for giving supreme sacrifices of their lives for the safety, security and defence of inch after inch of the motherland both during war and in emergent situation in peace times. Meanwhile, expressing his views on the eve of the nation-wide silver jubilee celebrations of the nuclear tests, NGO – Jammu and Kashmir Jinnah Foundation’s Chairman Dr. Amin Chaudhry said that it was the day of great dignity and

honor of Pakistan, when Pakistan gave a matching response to the Indian nuclear tests by detonating the nuclear devices this day in 1998.

Talking to APP, Dr. Amin said that ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ has great significance in the history of the defence of the country.

Paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of the country, Dr. Amin said that the entire nation including the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir stands united, shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces, for the defence of the motherland .