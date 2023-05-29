Naqvi assures resolving lawyers community issues on preferential basis

A delegation headed by President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office in which the delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the lawyers community.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of lawyers community on preferential basis. He stated that treatment facilities in the hospital would be improved being established for the lawyers community and remarked that he would himself visit the hospital soon.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that construction of a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e- Adal to resolve traffic and parking problems would be reviewed. He directed Deputy Commissioner to allocate a land for the parking plaza and assured that every possible step would be taken for the lawyers community.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warriach and others.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner were also present.

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office and apprised about problems being faced by the construction industry.

The delegation put forth various proposals for the promotion of construction industry.

Caretaker CM assured the delegation about enforcement on the implementable proposals for the promotion of construction industry. A principal decision was made during the meeting to review afresh laws relating to construction of buildings on the recommendations of experts linked with the construction industry.

The proposal to set up Residential Management Committees in the private housing societies was reviewed.

The chief minister said that revival of construction industry for the restoration of the employment of millions was an imperative step. He directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other institutions to focus their attention in making building laws public-friendly.

A committee was constituted under the headship of Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA. The committee will formulate its final recommendations with the consultation of the office-bearers of ‘ABAD’ and other stakeholders.

The delegation comprised Gohar Ijaz, Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh Company Secretary of ‘ABAD’, Kamran Shujjah. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present.

Security remained beefed up at churches: On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have taken special measures to enhance the security of churches in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Robust security arrangements, including the deployment of additional police personnel and snipers, were in place at various churches. Stringent checks were also conducted at entry and exit points throughout the city.

The CCPO directed Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect security arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas.

Similarly, patrols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security. The police force remained vigilant to ensure the safety and security of individuals attending worship services at the churches.