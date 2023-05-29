IG Punjab for action against gangs exploiting transgenders

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police protection centers are role models for other provinces and national institutions. These Tahaffuz Marakiz are guarantors of protection of the rights of all the deprived sections, including transgenders, who are victims of social injustice. Dr. Usman Anwar said that protection centers are a brand project of Punjab Police to help women suffering from domestic violence, violation of women’s rights, women suffering from insecurity, homeless children, special persons with mental disabilities, who have been suffering from social problems since their inception. They have provided social security to weak people and citizens.

IG Punjab said that the police protection centers are providing full legal support to the transgender community, women and children who are victims of violence, abuse, harassment and exploitation, while now protection is being provided at the level of regions and districts to solve the problems of maximum people by creating a more active and effective complaint mechanism for transgenders from platforms of the centers. Dr. Usman Anwar said that to improve the performance of the victim support officers working in the protection centers, skills development, professional training and more resources would be provided.

IG Punjab ordered that strong action be taken to suppress the gangs that buy and sell and exploit transgenders. He emphasized upon seeking support of people form different walks of life to help transgenders, homeless children and women. IG Punjab directed that no effort would be spared in providing social and legal protection to the oppressed, destitute and unjust citizens. These views were expressed by Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing a one-day interactive session and workshop with the in-charge protection centers and victim support officers of Punjab Police. During the session, IG Punjab reviewed the roles, responsibilities, challenges and achievements of victim support officers, in-charges of protection centers.

IG Punjab has announced a cash award of more than 60 lakh rupees for police protection centers with good performance in various districts. During the session, DIG PHP Athar Waheed gave a special lecture for the training of protection centers staff on community policing, victim support, monitoring and rehabilitation mechanisms and other important issues.

Similarly, the participants were informed about transgenders, social protection of victims, health and psychological counseling along with full awareness on the topics of legal consultation. Victim support officers, supervisory officers, in-charges of various districts including Lahore who participated in the consultation session presented important suggestions for the improvement of protection centers in the light of their field experiences, which were discussed in detail. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the purpose of this one-day session is to create such a mechanism through mutual consultation and information sharing that can solve the problems of maximum people.

He said that all possible relief should be given to the affected persons by improving the coordination with the public and private institutions of police protection centers.

IG Punjab said that the Police Protection Centers should continue the facilitation measures for homeless children, women victims of domestic violence and gender-based crimes and mentally challenged persons. DIG IT Ahsan Younus, AIG Admin Amara Athar including senior police officers, lawyers, representatives of NGOs participated in the consultation session and presented their suggestions and recommendations.