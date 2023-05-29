TEVTA announces free technical courses

The Punjab Industries Department in partnership with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations.

Departments of Industries, School Education and Higher Education would collaborate to organize these courses in nine divisions of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sialkot city. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these courses, TEVTA Spokesman Aman ullah told APP on Sunday.