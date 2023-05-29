Suniel Shetty recalls receiving calls from the underworld

One of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty has given the audience some memorable hits with his powerful acting. The actor had a long and rewarding career which is not just limited to Bollywood. He proved his acting prowess working in Tamil, Telugu, English, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The actor-turned-producer was recently seen in shows like Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega and Dharavi Bank. Recently, in a podcast, the actor made a shocking revelation that he used to receive calls from the underworld in the 90s.

The actor was a guest on a podcast The BarberShop with Shantanu, where he shared that he used to receive calls from the underworld regularly. But he never feared for anything and handled it on his own. Talking about how he handled them, Suniel said, “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from.” He also added that his family has no idea about this and said, “I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.'”

Suniel Shetty grew up in a conservative area when he was younger. His father moved the family to Napeansea Road. Talking about living there, he said, “I won’t say it was a notorious area, but there were gangs and stuff like that. And that’s where the first golden gang of Mumbai came up, in Lamington Road, and there was a history to that. And though it was a great place for his business, he didn’t want the kids to grow up in this area, because he says, ‘If I allow them to get into a particular age in this area, that would probably impact them and the way they think.’ He begged, borrowed, stole.