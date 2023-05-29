Athiya Shetty breaks silence on controversial club video with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty just posted a slew of images from London on her Instagram Stories. She also addressed the reported videos from a strip club’ that surfaced on social media while sharing them. She had gone to a downtown club with her husband, KL Rahul, and several pals.

Dismissing all claims, Athiya wrote, “I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it is important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I, and our friends went out to a regular place as one does.” “Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love,” the actor signed out. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently in London. KL Rahul is on a break following his surgery.

Meanwhile, a club video has gone viral. It has exotic dancers. At the gathering, a man who appears to be KL Rahul can be spotted. Athiya was said to be accompanying him. In response to the Reddit article, a user commented, ‘What kind of newlywed honeymoon phase is this?’ I’m not disputing anyone’s decision, but I find it odd.’ ‘What’s the big deal about going to a strip joint?’ People watching porn is also regarded as wrong,’ said another. ‘His wife is also there on vacation with him,’ one individual added. Who are we to judge if she doesn’t have a problem?’

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for several years before marrying in January at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home. It was a private wedding with only a few attendees present, including close friends and family. Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding on Instagram hours after the ceremony. They posted photos together and stated, ‘In your light, I learn how to love… We married today, surrounded by our closest friends and family, in the home that has brought us so much joy and peace. We want your blessings on this path of togetherness with a heart full of gratitude and love.’