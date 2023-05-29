Babil Khan reveals why he was nervous about mom’s reaction to his movie debut

Babil Khan is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. The young actor made his Bollywood debut with Qala opposite Triptii Dimri. Though the film opened to mixed reactions on Netflix, Babil won appreciation for his performance in the movie. He recently attended IIFA 2023 and walked the green carpet in style.

India Today exclusively interviewed Babil Khan on the green carpet. When he was asked to reveal his mom’s reaction to his screen debut, Babil gave an elaborate answer.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Babil Khan opened up about his mother Sutapa’s reaction to his movie debut. While answering the same question, the actor revealed his mom used to critique his late father’s performance.

“I was very nervous about her reaction because she used to critique Baba like hell. Baba would think ‘aaj toh bohot hi accha actor hun main’. Mama used to be like ‘baith jao’. Mama used to instruct him where he has to go in terms of his craft. So, I was very nervous. Of course, it is not easy for her to say ‘you did a good job’ and she didn’t say that. But she said, ‘for your first film without any acting training, you did a good job’. I think that was enough for me to stay motivated and to do a better job,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan has completed shooting for his web series, The Railway Men. It is touted to be a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy. Apart from Khan, the show also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma.