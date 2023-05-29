Sunny Leone pens a sweet note thanking husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone recently made her Cannes debut and was accompanied by husband Daniel Weber on the red carpet.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sunny shared a video featuring her and Daniel and penned a lovely note for him. She wrote: God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness!”

“Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Daniel also came forward to react on the post. He wrote: You earned everything you have achieved!!! With or without me!!!! I love you!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!”

On the other hand, the Ragini MMS 2 actor’s husband also shared a few stunning pictures of her Cannes look and wrote a heartwarming note. “You are the @festivaldecannes 76th beacon of light.”

“There are no correct words!!! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight!! We all have a journey, but not everyone can conquer their dreams!!”

You are the inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me!!! Thank you @sunnyleone for being you.”

Sunny Leone made her first ever appearance at Cannes 2023 with her film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap.