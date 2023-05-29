Arthur Fils becomes youngest to win title in Lyon

LYON: French teenager Arthur Fils became the youngest ATP winner of the year by defeating No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday’s final at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France. Ranked 28th in the world, Cerundolo is considered a claycourt specialist, but he faltered periodically throughout the one hour, 36-minute match, and Fils was able to take advantage of his mistakes, ultimately sealing in the win on his first match point and celebrating in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. Fils, 18, is the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP event in 2023, the youngest French player to win a title since 2005, and the youngest player to ever win this tournament. The victory allowed him to go from a 112 ranking to breaking into the top 100 for the first time at 63.