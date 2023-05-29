Roma’s top four hopes over after late loss to Fiorentina

ROME: AS Roma suffered a late collapse to lose 2-1 to Fiorentina on Saturday, effectively ending any hopes Jose Mourinho’s side had of a top four finish in Serie A. Roma are sixth in the standings on 60 points from 37 games. They are four points behind AC Milan in fourth. Atalanta, in fifth with 61 points, were defeated by Inter Milan later on Saturday. Both Roma and Fiorentina began the match at a slow pace as they look forward to cup finals in Europe. Roma face Sevilla in the Europa League final on Wednesday, while Fiorentina will contend the Europa Conference League final against West Ham United on June 7. Stephan El Shaarawy gave Roma the lead 11 minutes into the game, striking from close range. Roma had several chances to extend their lead before halftime, but Fiorentina goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini was able to deny the visitors. The hosts came alive near the end, with Luka Jovic equalising in the 85th minute before French forward Jonathan Ikone sent the stadium into a frenzy three minutes later with a finish from close range. Fiorentina are ninth in the standings on 53 points.