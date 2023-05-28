DHA players dominate podium at National Games

LAHORE: At the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup in the Oman’s city of Salalah, the Pakistan team includes five boys from the country’s premier nursery, Dar Hockey Academy. While at home, the Dar Academy shone at the hockey event of the ongoing National Games in Quetta. All three teams on the victory stand included Dar HA players and in good numbers.

Gold medallist Pakistan WAPDA: Five (Hammad Anjum, Waqar Younis, Awais Rasheed, Ali Aziz, Aleem Bilal)

Silver medallists Pakistan Army: Four (Rizwan, Zeehan, Awais, Usman Ali)

Bronze medallists PAF: Two (Gulsher, Ibrahim).

Two other sides also had Dar HA players: Navy (Asad, Aleem) and Punjab (Aamer).