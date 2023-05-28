More PTI heavyweights say goodbye to Imran

In another setback, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Zaidi, Makhdoom Khushro Bakhtiar and Imran Ismail made announcements on Saturday of parting ways with the former ruling party following May 9 events. In a video message, Zaidi, the party’s Sindh president, said that quitting politics was not an easy decision, adding that he took the decision after much deliberation. “I resign from PTI Sindh chairmanship, core committee and membership of the National Assembly,” he added. Zaidi added that he will “continue working for Pakistan, and bring foreign exchange to the country”. Once again, condemning the incidents of May 9, he said that “whatever happened was wrong, whoever was involved in it should be brought to justice”. “Pakistan Army is our pride because of them we sleep peacefully as they protect our borders,” Zaidi stated. He said he entered politics for Pakistan. In another development, former federal minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar also announced to quit PTI. He added that a year ago he had told the top and frontline leadership of the party that the PTI’s new political plan of confrontation with national institutions would be harmful for the party. “I have distanced myself from party’s politics because of this policy,” he said, adding that he has also distanced himself from the membership of the core committee and the presidency of South Punjab. The former federal minister said that “the heart-wrenching events of May 9 have forced me to distance myself from the political philosophy of the PTI”.

“I am very sure that the future of Pakistan is not in the politics of division and partisanship,” he further stated. In another major blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which landed in trouble following the May 9 riots, founding member and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday bid farewell to the former ruling party, resigning from all party positions. “This is my final political press conference. I am one of the founding members of PTI. Today, those who used to advise Imran Khan, they should think about it. Those who used to sit around Imran Khan and give him advice should reflect on their actions,” Ismail said during a press conference in Karachi after being granted bail by an anti-terrorism court.

Former Sindh governor -who was among the members who sang the party’s famous song “Tabdeeli Aaye Ray” – was arrested for inciting violence during the protests on May 9. He was released on a surety bond of Rs50,000. He said that those involved in the events of May 9 should be punished, but it has not yet been proven in the inquiry who was involved. “I resign from all positions in the PTI and step down from the basic membership of the party. However, whether my political career has ended or not, I have not made a final decision on that. Khan Sahib, I bid you and PTI farewell,” he added.