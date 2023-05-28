Demo against killing of 2 persons in police encounter

People staged a protest demonstration against the police on charges of killing two ‘innocent’ people in an encounter. The protestors most of them were females blocked traffic on Chenone Road, Faisalabad and chanted slogans against the police when they came to know about the death of their relatives.

Police claimed the robbers snatched valuable from a citizen identified as Aqeel on Susan Road and fled from the scene. The robbers were signalled to stop on the Chenone Road when they opened fire on the police which was returned. Resultantly, two robbers breathed their last on the spot while one sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Afzal,45, and Shahzad,40, and their bodies were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Taking to reporters the females said that the deceased had left house for the breakfast and police gunned down them in a staged encounter. They said no weapons were recovered from their possession which rejected the police claim that they opened fire on the police and then killed during the encounter. The women did not allow any motorists to cross their protest.

They demanded the police high-ups to hold a probe into the issue to ensure justice as the deceased were not criminals. Police officials claimed that the deceased had criminal record and were killed in the encounter. It is pertinent to mention here that not a single policeman sustained even a minor injury in this ‘encounter’. The policemen did confirm to reporters off the record that deceased had criminal record, however, none of them shared even a single paper with media despite requests.