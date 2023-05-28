CEO RUDA emphasizes commitment to development progress

CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Imran Amin, conducted a visit to the Chahar Bagh site today to assess the ongoing development works and review the progress achieved thus far. The Chahar Bagh project, spanning an extensive area of 322 acres, is divided into phase 1 and 2, with development activities well underway.

During his visit, the CEO received a comprehensive briefing from Executive Director Engineering, Abdul Waheed, who provided an overview of the completed development works in Phase 1. Notably, Chahar Bagh RUDA stands out as a modern residential project, incorporating unique features such as development based on Pedestrian Orientation Development (POD) principles.

Additionally, it was brought to the attention of CEO by HOD Nadia Tahir that the population of Kites along the river has increased manifold and causing nuisance to the people.

The CEO directed to take appropriate measures in addressing the problem and also sensitise the concerned department.

He further said, “RUDA will collaborate with experts in ornithology and wildlife management to develop appropriate strategies to mitigate the potential risks associated with the presence of kites.”

The visit served as an opportunity for CEO Imran Amin to reaffirm RUDA’s dedication to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to urban development, where environmental considerations are given due importance.