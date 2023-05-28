Naqvi for business model for Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train stations

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed. Approval was granted to extend the contract of Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo Bus Service. A principal approval was also granted to avail the services of a private contractor for Lodhran Bus Service through the Punjab Transport Company. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions to improve transport system in the Bahawalpur city. A Principal approval was also granted during the meeting to establish business model for the Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations. The proposal to set up stalls, shops, ATMs and vending machines at Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations was reviewed. A consultation was also held during the meeting to introduce digital steamer, glass board and other advertisements on the stations and various tools of other advertisements. Matters relating to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus were also reviewed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is a priority of the Punjab government to provide quality and safe journey to the masses. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Transport, officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority and senior officers attended the meeting while DC Bahawalpur participated in the meeting via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project today. Mohsin Naqvi inspected different sections of walk and shop arena and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi witnessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. Mohsin Naqvi directed early auction of the walk and shop arena adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a transparent manner. Mohsin Naqvi stated that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi will become a matter of interest for the investors adding that investment worth billions of rupees can be made on this project. National and foreign companies will be contacted for making an investment. Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the walk and shop arena has been constructed on 130 kanals. The walk and shop arena has been constructed on the international pattern. Business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants are available in the arena. It was further informed during the meeting that parking facilities of more than 500 vehicles is available in the walk and shop arena. Children recreation, zepline, roller coaster, amusement park and other facilities will be available in the arena. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in August adding that the residents of Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Peco Road, Canal Road, Kotlakhpat and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate will be benefitted with the completion of this project. Excellent transport facilities will be provided to 2 lakh 50 thousands vehicles daily. Not a single tree will be cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that protected U-turns will also be constructed at Akbar Chowk, Showk Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madar-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides will be constructed from Jinnah Hospital up to Peco Morr. Long overdue traffic problem at both sides of College Road and Akbar Chowk will be resolved. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DC Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed construction works of Samanabad underpass project and ordered to further expedite pace of work on the project. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the said project. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night. Caretaker CM directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works adding that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works. Mohsin Naqvi inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the said project at the earliest. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House renovation project. Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of getting injured of two Dolphin Police personnel due to firing of dacoits in the Defence area and has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore in this regard. Caretaker CM directed that the accused involved in doing firing should be apprehended forthwith and be brought in the court of law. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured Dolphin Police personnel.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former DGPR and columnist Muhammad Hussain Malik. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs+. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.