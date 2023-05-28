CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 12 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 54 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 56 suspected persons were interrogated and 12 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists are 9 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Adeel Arshad, Habib-ur-Rehman, Mir Ahmed Saddam, Muzain, Haroon Tasawar, Zia-ul-Haq Rukti, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Rehman and Imran Khan, 2 members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Mudassar Naseer and Abdul Farooq, while a member of ISIS Muhammad Umar is included, spokesman added.

The spokesman said that explosive material 4030 grams, one explosive jacket, one hand grenade, 8 detonators, 12 feet of safety fuse wire, 9.28 feet of prima card, 4 pistols, 20 bullets, 4 prohibited books, 5 magazines of banned organization, 60 banned pamphlets, 67 stickers of banned organization, 3 flags, 2 mobile phones and 28960 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 10 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha,DG Khan,Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman added that 249 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 12112 persons were checked, 40 suspects were arrested, 31 FIRs were registered and 34 recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.