Sonya Hussyn walks the ramp for Deepak Perwani in a stunning finale at TEXPO 2023

Trade & Development Authority of Pakistan’s expo event TEXPO 2023 held a fashion showcase spanning two days in at Expo Centre, Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 11 designers showcased namely Rizwan Beyg, Adnan Pardesy, J., Huma Adnan, Sana Safinaz, Wardha Saleem, Salt by Ideas, AIFD, M Jaferjees, House of Aamna Aqeel and Deepak Perwani.

RIZWAN BEYG’S — summer showcase was a delight to watch. Set in hues of white mainly, the collection featured breathable fabrics, airy cuts, breezy patterns and lots of belted sun dresses, off shoulder tops, palazzo pants, A-shaped mini dresses, front open shirts for men atop summery dresses and crop tops for the women. The standout factor was how the outfits were accessorised. We loved the chunky bangles and the shoulder bags.

Next up was ADNAN PARDESY’S — Roshnai collection featuring denim on denim mainly. A modern take on a classic fabric, the collection pushed the boundaries of what denim can be. A standout piece from the collection was a metal corset painstakingly created by the designer himself.

Set in shades of blue and white, J. was up next with a very wearable menswear collection featuring summer jackets, short kurtis and straight pants.

HUMA ADNAN’S — collection stood out for its vibrant colours and beautiful accessories like necklaces and bangles. Huma Adnan presented ‘Tolerance’ – a collection of beauty born of cross-cultural expression. Standing firm on her belief in cause-based fashion, Adnan’s designs were representative of cultures adopted in a sustainable way.

However, it was SANA SAFINAZ — that truly took our breath away. The standout outfits were the candy-coloured cutwork summer shirts. Sana Safinaz presented ‘Raya’, a curation of 11 unique designs redefining monochrome couture with silhouettes that fuse timeless forms, draped in layers of mystical embroidered textures and glimmer.

WARDHA SALEEM’S — collection set in bright shades and cheerful hues set the mood for adding vibrant outfits to our wardrobes this year.

SALT BY IDEAS — unveiled ‘Sleek-Spectra’, inspired by the allure of structural and boxy silhouettes and the expressive power of neon colors.

Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD) showcased a truly distinct and unique collection that dared to stand out and empower a woman in terms of confidence and class.

M JAFFERJEES’ — ‘Resort 2023’, showcased an array of timeless classics that blend traditional values with modern sensibilities.

Bling on a monochromatic collection was AMNA AQEEL’S highlight factor. We loved the knee-length dresses, crop tops, long shirts with palazzo pants and cut work shirts.

House of DEEPAK PERWANI — closed the show with the collection ‘Starry Starry Night’, a minimal diffusion collection with silhouettes blending eastern and western fashion with subtle embellishment on luxe fabrics.

The two-day gala, directed by Nubain Ali, boasts Dino Ali and Anoushey Ashraf as its red-carpet hosts.

TEXPO 2023 paid tribute to the textile and leather industries for their resilience in the fight against the impact of climate change on Pakistan. It hosted 300 plus exhibitors, international textile sourcing agents, Pakistan’s leading designers and industry specialists from around the world, all while reflecting offerings ranging from leather garments, footwear, cotton, readymade garments, home textiles, denim, knitwear, sportswear, among others.

Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Japan, Columbia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, among others, attended the TEXPO this year. While buyers from 48 non-traditional markets and 286 new consumers registered.

An exclusive showcase for the media and foreign buyers, the event featured a treasure trove of designs, putting the spotlight on ready-to-wear, resort wear and luxury pret items. All collections showcased at the event were exclusively curated with a focus on sustainable fashion, keeping in line with the theme of this year’s TEXPO, ‘Weaving the Way to Sustainability’.

The PR for the event was done by Take 2.