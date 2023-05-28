Adele and Rich Paul dress comfy for date night at Lakers game

Hello from the courtside seats, it’s Adele and Rich Paul. The Grammy winner and her partner were photographed together at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. April 28.

The two dressed comfortably for their date night-Adele wore a gray hoodie with matching sweatpants and sneakers from Rich and New Balance’s Klutch Athletics sportswear collab. The sports agent, who represents Lakers star LeBron James, donned a green and white monogram-jacquard tracksuit from French luxury brand Casablanca and white sneakers.

Adele and Rich have often been spotted together at NBA games since they began dating in 2021, two years after she and ex-husband Simon Konecki split.

Her date night with her partner took place four days after she appeared with James Corden in his last Carpool Karaoke video ahead of the Late Late Show series finale. During the musical segment, the pop star belted out some of her hits and was brought to tears recalling how the comedian and his wife Julia Carey supported her and her son Angelo, 10, following her divorce.

“I remember you used to do it with humor as well,” the “Hello” singer told James. “You’d be like, ‘Good luck with that one,’ with anything I was pursuing. You were always like an adult to me-you and Julia-and you’d always give me advice.”