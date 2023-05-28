Blake Lively reveals she skipped the Met Gala 2023 for a relatable activity

Blake Lively won’t be spotted on the Met Gala steps this year. While the Gossip Girl alum typically turns heads on the fashionable red carpet, Blake has confirmed she won’t be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. However, the 35-year-old-who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds-will be keeping an eye on this year’s red carpet looks, which will go along with the theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” “I will be watching,” she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in NYC April 27, even joking that she’ll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look “on my couch on Monday.” At last year’s event, Blake stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. Then, in a striking transformation, the bow was untied on the carpet to reveal green fabric. It was an iconic and methodical ensemble that paid homage to New York City in more ways than one. As Live From E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during the event, the outfit represented the Statue of Liberty’s changing color over time. “The transformation is basically from the brown dress to the oxidized green, which is obviously the color of Lady Liberty,” Zanna said. “And then this train on the dress, it’s basically the hand-painted foil and embroidered celestial map that you will find on the top of the Grand Central Station ceiling.” But the nods to New York did not stop there. Blake told Live From E! that the design on her bodice mirrored the Empire State Building, and that her tiara was a reference to the Statue of Liberty’s crown.