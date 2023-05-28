Future of Twitch’ estate determined after he died without a will

The fate of Stephen “tWitch” Boss estate has been decided. Per court documents obtained by E! News, half of Stephen’s monetary earnings from his work as a choreographer, producer and more have been granted to his wife, Allison Holker.

The Superior Court of California legal decision was handed down April 26, four months after Stephen passed on Dec. 13 without a will. In February, Allison, who shares children Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 7, and Zaia Boss, 3, with husband Stephen, filed a California Spousal Property Petition, to prove to the court that she is the Stephen’s wife.

As seen in the petition, Allison’s legal team noted that Stephen “owned nothing of value at the time of marriage” and that he “did not receive any assets by way of gift, devise or bequest during the marriage, and all existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties.” Per the documents, Allison has since been granted earnings that include half of Stephen’s interest from 100 percent of his shares of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., half of the interest from his Goldman Sachs Investment account, half of his interest in royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services and half of his interest in royalties from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.

Stephen died by suicide at age 40. Allison confirmed his death on Dec. 14, noting in a statement to E! News at the time, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Since then, the 35-year-old, who wed Stephen in 2013, has continued to share touching words following the loss of the beloved artist, including a message she penned in March to their three children.

“I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs,” Allison wrote on Instagram March 4. “I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh.”

At the time, Allison continued her message by noting their strength in the midst of such tragedy.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” she wrote. “The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”