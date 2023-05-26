LIIBS 2023 kicks-off from May 31

BUSINESS SUMMIT 2023 (LIIBS), will take place on May 31 & June 1, 2023, at a local hotel in Islamabad. Curated under the theme of “The Big Rethink,” this Summit brings together a spectacular array of national and international experts to re-think the conventional paradigms for the business world of the future.

LIIBS 2023 is jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), and Unity Foods Limited (UFL).

The Ministerial Keynote will be delivered by Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State, Ministry of Energy, whereas Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Power, will grace the Summit as the Guest of Honor.

Ali Akhai, Chairman of Martin Dow Limited, will be gracing the event with opening remarks as the founding partner of LIIBS and Chairman of Pakistan’s leading multinational healthcare group. His innookvative, progressive, and forward-looking approach has been instrumental to the growth of Martin Dow. He has represented Pakistan on international platforms including the World Economic Forum (WEF). He has worked closely with global leaders to portray a positive image of the country and initiate compelling conversations to enhance Pakistan’s reputation.

Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited, will be sharing the opening address with reference to UFL’s vision of excellence from ‘Farm to Fork,’ and strategies for food security in Pakistan through innovative and mechanized infrastructure that UFL is incorporating to establish best industry practices.

The two-day Summit will be bringing together more than 50 eminent and renowned panelists belonging to diverse industries from across the globe. The primary agenda will entail discussions and solutions about the present and the future of digitalization, healthcare, HR, economic landscape, innovation, and investments through the ‘Rethink’ lens.

The Summit will have corporate and public sector leadership from across the world, including:

Aamir Ibrahim, President & CEO, Jazz & Chairman, Mobilink Microfinance Bank; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC; Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer, Procter & Gamble Pakistan; Ahmed Khan Bozai, Managing Director & City Country Officer, Citibank; Ali Akhai, Chairman, Martin Dow Group; Asif Peer, Chief Executive Officer, Systems Limited; Asim Chohan, Senior Vice President, Morgan Stanley, USA; Ayla Majid, Global Vice President, ACCA & Founder & CEO, Plaintive; Dereck Hoogenkamp, CEO, Yalla Limited & Co-Founder, Ascended; Dr. Amjad Waheed, Chief Executive Officer, NBP Funds; Dr. Ayesha Khan, Regional Managing Director, Acumen; Dr. Ishrat Husain, N.I, H.I, Author, Economist, former Federal Minster & Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Pakistan’s former National Security Adviser; Dr. Rehan Al Taji, Founder & CEO, PXDX FZ LLC, UAE, and Partner & Head of Projects, Gabriel Jobs, KSA; Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Limited; Faisal Rehman, Managing Partner Middle East, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Farhan Hassan, Head, Easypaisa Wallet Business; Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited; Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, N.I. (Rtd), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (2016-2019); Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited; Ghias Khan, President & CEO, Engro Corporation; Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan & Chairman, Telenor Bank; Jimmy Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, Blockchain for All; John Lee, CEO, Beacon Media Interactive; Jouni Keranen, Executive Chairman, Kuuhubb & Partner, swissOne Capital; Kaan Terzio?lu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON; Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO, U Microfinance Bank Limited; Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Power; Maheen Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, InfraZamin Pakistan; Mark Linder, Founder Amöl Projects, Market Development, NEOM Design & Construction; Michael Foley, Regional Director, Airtel Africa; Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL & Chairman Pakistan Business Council, and Pakistan Banks’ Association; Muhammad Salman Anjum, Founder & CEO, InvoiceMate UAE; Mosharraf Zaidi, Founder, Tabadlab; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global; Oscar Ramos, General Partner, SOSV, Managing Director, Orbit Startups; Ron Thomas, Managing Director, Strategy Focus Group, USA & UAE; Saeed Mohammed AlHebsi, Advisor in AI, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE; Sajjeed Aslam, Regional Lead Public Affairs – Asia Pacific, ACCA; Sami A. Wahid, Managing Director, Mondel?z Pakistan Limited; Samina Rizwan, Founder, CalmKaaj; Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq & Afghanistan; Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State, Ministry of Energy; Shafqat Mahmood, Former Federal Minister for Education; Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Chief executive Officer, K-Electric Limited; Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman, NEPRA; Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited; Zeeshan Sheikh, Country Manager Pakistan & Afghanistan, International Finance Corporation and Zouhair Khaliq, Founder & General Partner, Teamup Ventures. Nutshell Conferences Group has always been a keen and active supporter of transformative initiatives and maintains a wide platform for the launch of ideas that can help Pakistan and other countries in the context of regional and global development. With an impressive lineup of eminent speakers from Pakistan and around the world, LIIBS 2023 is going to be an excellent showcase of ideal opportunities and innovative solutions, with the most inspirational leaders to learn from.