The three-day celebration of Jashan-e-June Elia opens at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. Distinguished writers, intellectuals, and poets, including Iftikhar Arif, Atta Ul Haq Qasmi, Kishwar Naheed, Manwar Saeed, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hammad Ghaznavi, Ali Nawaz Malik, Suhail Waraich, and Muhammad Salim Sagar, among others, participated in the esteemed opening ceremony.

The inaugural session started with the opening remarks of the Provincial Minister of Information and Culture, Punjab, Mr. Amir Mir, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. During the ceremony, a documentary highlighting the significance of the Urdu Language Wadsite was showcased. The launch of Ishaqabad brought immense joy to the literary and cultural circles, evoking thunderous applause from the audience.

On occasion, Provincial Minister Amir Mir extended his heartfelt congratulations to the organisers of Ishgabat and Alhamra for orchestrating the remarkable Jashan June Elia. He emphasised the unique artistic inclination of June Elia, who passionately believed in the essence of art for art’s sake. Mr. Mir highlighted the profound impact such events have on enhancing the beauty of social life. Secretary of Information and Culture Punjab, Ali Nawaz Malik, and Executive Director of Alhamra, Muhammad Salim Sagar, actively participated in the event, affirming their commitment to its success. Renowned poet Abbas Tabish express gratitude to all the esteemed guests, particularly acknowledging the invaluable support of Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir towards the Ishaqabad website. Executive Director of Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, congratulated Mr. Abbas Tabish for organising this splendid celebration. He proudly emphasised Alhamra’s role as a dedicated partner in every endeavour to nurture language and literature, ensuring this tradition persevered.