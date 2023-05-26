Pervaiz Elahi moves LHC for protective bail

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has filed a plea for a security bond before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in an anti-corruption case.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi filed an application for protective bail in an anti-corruption case through his lawyers.

The ex-CM Punjab legal team prayed that their client Elahi wanted to appear before the court and claimed that Elahi is not being allowed to appear before the court.

The lawyer pleaded with the court that Pervez Elahi should be allowed to appear in court.

Earlier, an Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore rejected the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in alleged corruption in the development projects on Thursday. The court dismissed the bail on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the request for a day attendance waiver.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi said that he along with his son stood with Imran Khan and will continue to support PTI chairman.

In February, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi joined the PTI along with ten other former MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q). In a video message, Elahi reiterated his and his son Moonis’s steadfast commitment to Imran Khan after one of his family members, Chaudhry Wajahat, parted ways with the party. “Having delivered on their promises to us, it is now our solemn duty to fulfill our commitments by steadfastly standing beside them during challenging times.” PTI president said his appointment as the chief minister instilled a sense of loyalty within him towards Imran Khan. However, when requested to step down from the post, he willingly sacrificed it without hesitation.