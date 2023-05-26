ATC refuses to accept surety bonds of Imran Khan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday refused to accept surety bonds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, a guarantor, Shehroze, appeared before the ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted that he was ready to deposit a cash amount for surety bonds, in compliance with orders of the court for the bail of the PTI chairman in three cases. To a court query, Shehroze submitted that he worked as a sweeper at the residence of Imran Khan. However, the court observed how it could accept these surety bonds. “If Imran Khan does not appear before court in future, whether you will be responsible,” the court questioned. At this, guarantor Shehroze kept silence and did not answer the court question. Subsequently, the court refused to accept the surety bonds for not taking responsibility by the guarantor. On May 19, the court had granted the interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases, registered by the Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police, and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each in all three cases.