KKAW chairperson visits NUTECH

Madam Christina, Chairperson Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation visited NUTECH with the aim to establish a long-term partnership and explore avenues of collaboration with NUTECH. The delegation applauded the University’s structure and vision to nurture future generations to fulfill industrial needs. They showed keen interest in future partnerships with NUTECH students in community services activities. This future alliance will benefit students and faculty in the form of professional learning and entrepreneurship ventures with new platforms.