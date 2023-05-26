Seminar on promotion, protection of human rights held

Speakers at a seminar organized by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences have declared the role of educational institutions and universities as important for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country. The universities can train the youth about peace and its benefits along with the curriculum to make them productive citizens of Pakistan, they said and added that higher education institutions can play a vital role in creating positive thinking in the youth, improving their attitudes and improving their mental health.

Peace education refers to training students in such a way that they acquire the ability to resolve minor conflicts or conflicts through negotiation and bring an end to unrest, they shared expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized under the theme of “Promotion and protection of human rights among youth” at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro. The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan who presided over the seminar said the society can improve only when there is a positive change in the attitudes of the youth and such a change is possible only through higher education.