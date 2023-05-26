Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a dig at Cannes attendees

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a dig at anyone and everyone attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

With a great number of actors, models, digital creators and even social media influencers from India, attending the annually held Cannes Film Festival, Siddiqui spoke about how uncomplicated it is to visit the French Riviera and pose on the red carpet, whether or not having their film selected.

“I am yet to understand why half these people go to the festival,” he said in a recent conversation. “When we were there, people would be like ‘How and why are you here?’ We would tell them our film is here. They would then ask us where, and we had no answer.”

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, who has had at least nine of his films screened at the festival, further shared the straightforward procedure of being to the city for the festival. “What happens is, you can take your film [to the festival], irrespective of it being officially selected. There are auditoriums that you can hire. Give money to the owner of the auditorium, lay your own red carpet, take your own people, click photos there, show the movie to your people, come back and say, ‘Our film got screened at Cannes Film Festival’,” Siddiqui explained. As for the official selections, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ and Kanu Bahl’s ‘Agra’ were selected to screen at the festival this year.