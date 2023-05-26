Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t exactly skimming over her feelings about sister Kim Kardashian.?In the newly released trailer for season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney-who wed Travis Barker for the third time in Italy last year-alleges that Kim used the romantic ceremony to promote her professional endeavors.?”My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney says during a confessional in the trailer released April 27-which, naturally, led to Kim asking someone else, “She’s mad at me?” And Khloe Kardashian seems to confirm the sentiment with one word in her own confessional: “Livid.”?But the three older sisters aren’t the only ones weighing in, as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also discuss the brewing feud that appeared to be at hand. As Kendall tells Kylie, “She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her.” As for Kim herself, the mom of four added that she had no idea where the anger was coming from, sharing in a confessional, “I’m really confused on how this narrative came into her head.”?Additionally, she also told Khloe, “Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'” But for Kourtney, there seems to simply be no room for confusion. “People think it’s a misunderstanding,” she says, adding, “But it’s not.” As the mom of three put it, “It’s who she is to her core.”?Viewers will get a firsthand look at the drama when season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on May 25.