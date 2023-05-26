Maddox Jolie-Pitt is all grown-up during rare public appearance at White House State Dinner

It was a mother-son outing for Angelina Jolie and her eldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The Oscar winner, 47, and the 21-year-old attended a state dinner at the White House in Washington D.C. on April 26. For the occasion, Angelina wore a cream blazer over a white, flowing dress and finished off her look with a pearl necklace and earrings, gold clutch and red lip. As for Maddox, he donned a black suit over a white shirt and added a coordinating tie. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the dinner. And Maddox-who studied at Yonsei University in Seoul-and Angelina weren’t the only celebrity guests. Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were also among the stars in attendance. The appearance marked a rare one for Maddox as his last public outing was in October 2021, when he attended the U.K. premiere of Angelina’s movie Eternals with his siblings.

In addition to Maddox, the actress shares kids Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 after about two years of marriage and more than a decade together, and they were declared legally single in 2019.

While the former couple tends to keep their kids out of the public eye, the children have made a handful of appearances in the spotlight. In February 2022, Zahara joined her mother in Washington D.C. to advocate for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act. And in November 2021, Shiloh and Pax attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Paper & Glue with Angelina. The Girl, Interrupted star has also shared glimpses into their family life in recent years. Like in August, when she proudly announced that Zahara would be attending Spelman College. And in October 2021, Angelina revealed what her children think of seeing her play a superhero in Eternals.

“I think they still find it really funny because they know me and Mom’s mom and so maybe in some way it blew the universe, like, ‘Marvel’s so cool, but Mom? Mom’s a superhero?'” Jolie joked during E! News’ Daily Pop at the time.