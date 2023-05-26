Murad Raas jumps ship

Former Punjab education minister Murad Raas on Friday announced that he is parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Raas said no amount of condemnation was enough for what happened on May 9.

“We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence,” the former provincial minister said.

“I never thought I would part ways with the party,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 mayhem.

In a press conference, she stated that she had joined the party with a vision to aid Pakistan’s prosperity but the objectives of party had changed now.