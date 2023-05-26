Video: Passenger opens emergency exit Mid-Air

A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight opened an emergency exit as the plane was preparing to land on Friday, the carrier said, adding that the plane landed safely but several people were hospitalized.

On a domestic flight, the Airbus A321-200 was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of Seoul.

A passenger sitting near the emergency exit “opened the door manually by touching the lever” while the plane was still about 200 metres (650 feet) above the ground, according to a representative for the South Korean carrier.

The unexpected opening of the door caused some passengers to have breathing difficulties, and some people were taken to a hospital after the landing, Asiana said, adding that there were no major injuries or damage.

According to the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea, nine people were hospitalized.

“The passenger has been taken to the police station and is being questioned,” Asiana said, to find out why they opened the door.

Yonhap shared a short video of the incident.

Wind rips through the open door in mid-air, with fabric seatbacks and passengers’ hair flapping wildly as some passengers shout in surprise.

Another video circulated on social media showed passengers being buffeted by strong winds while sitting in the emergency exit row next to an open door.

The two male passengers, who are wearing their seatbelts, can be seen wincing as the wind whips around them, while they clutch the armrests and try and turn away from the door.