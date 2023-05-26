Deepika Padukone’s no makeup pic invites comment from beauty influencer

The entire world stops to look when Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone posts a photo. The Pathaan actor’s most recent Instagram post serves as an illustration. The skincare company 82°E’s founder and actress shared a selfie of herself on social media.

The actress opted to forgo makeup in order to highlight her radiant skin while keeping her stunning eyes concealed beneath a cap. She also wears gold jewelry and a straightforward green shirt. She used just the Sun emoji in her caption, which was also understated. Without a doubt, Deepika’s unretouched and natural-looking selfie won over a lot of fans, including one of the nation’s top beauty influencers, Malvika Sitlani, who was among the first to comment.

Gushing about the photo, Malvika wrote, “Skin [two heart emojis].”

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Deepika Padukone also made headlines for reacting to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson’s statement about his mental health. Resharing a post that quoted Dwayne as saying, “‘I didn’t know what mental health was, I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t wanna be there.’-DWAYNE JOHNSON, The Pivot podcast,” Deepika Padukone added: “Mental health matters.” For context, Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression in the past has been an advocate of mental health awareness and also set up the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those in need.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone was also featured on the cover of the iconic TIME Magazine. She shared a photo of herself on the cover and received a lot of love from her fans. Actress Anushka Sharma dropped a fire and clap emoji, while Masaba Gupta wrote, “Amazing Deepika you are so damn hard working. Congratulations!” Tan France gushed, “Major.” In a separate comment, he added, “Hi kween. You’re an icon.”