‘Tere Bin’ episode 47 dissipates misconceptions, clarifies ‘Meerasim’ relationship

In a much-anticipated turn of events, Tere Bin’s Episode 47 finally puts to rest the brewing misconceptions surrounding Murtasim and Meera’s relationship. Viewers, who were left disconcerted by recent episodes, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the show’s latest episode brings clarity to their dynamic. Amidst concerns that the storyline might inadvertently portray marital rape, Tere Bin’s creative team took a bold and responsible step to address these apprehensions. With Episode 47, they aptly refute any lingering misconceptions, assuring fans that the characters’ relationship is built on mutual respect and consent. As per Meerasim fans, it was a ‘moment of weakness’ for the couple, some also say that after the strong backlash by the fans, ‘Tere Bin’ team has cut the actual scene, that had the ‘marital rape (MR)’ part and instead replaced it with a voice over to clarify the situation as ‘consensual.’ In any way, fans are happy that they did not highlight the MR part. The voice over of Meerab’s character said, “Ye meny kya kardiya, mene apni marzi say torr diya,” meaning that they both breached the contract with their own will, it seems as if they both acted impulsively in an emotional moment and later on regretted their decision and were not able to face each other out of embarrassment.