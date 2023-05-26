Dave Hollis’ cause of death revealed

Dave Hollis’ cause of death has been determined. The former Disney executive, and ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl,” according to an Austin, Texas autopsy report obtained by NBC News.

His death-which was confirmed in February-was ruled as an accident by the report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said that authorities found Dave unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene, according to Today.

The medical examiner also reported that high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were additional factors in Dave’s death, according to Today.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Dave had a “dilated and enlarged heart,” as well as a history of high blood pressure, depression and alcohol and drug abuse, the report said, per Today.

“Mr. Hollis’s underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm,” the report continued, “particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine.”

On Feb. 14, a family spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that Dave died Feb. 11 after a recent hospitalization for “heart issues.” A few weeks later, Rachel-who split from Dave in 2020 after 16 years of marriage-opened up about his death and how she’s supporting their kids Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah through mourning.

“My way of helping them through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you,” the 40-year-old said on the Rachel Hollis Podcast Feb. 27. “You are allowed to feel those feelings. We’re sad, we’re angry, we’re confused and we’re all the feelings. But we’re very strong. We’re very close. We’re a very tight group. And it’s gonna take some time but we are going to be OK.”