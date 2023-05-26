Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunite for dinner with Jason Bateman

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are friendly exes. So friendly, in fact, that The Morning Show star and the White House Plumbers actor recently reunited in New York City. Photos show the exes-who announced their separation in Feb. 2018 after less than three years of marriage-stepping out for dinner at II Cantinori with pal Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka on April 22.

For the evening out, the Emmy winner wore an all-black ensemble, pairing her chic boots and tailored pants with a matching long coat and purse. As for The Leftovers alum, he was spotted wearing a green jacket with denim jeans and black boots.

The former couple’s reunion shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans as they’ve supported each other and even celebrated holidays together in the years since their split.

It was just five months ago that Theroux, 51, left a sweet message for Aniston, 54, after she opened up about her fertility journey in Allure magazine. When the Friends alum shared images from the cover story shoot on her Instagram page, Theroux commented with a fist bump and heart emojis.

A year earlier, Theroux shared rare insight into his breakup with Aniston, addressing speculation that their desire to live on opposite coasts played a role in their decision to split. “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he told Esquire in April 2021. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz.?Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

As for where their relationship stands after calling it quits romantically? “I would say we’ve remained friends,” he noted at the time. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.” “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux continued. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”