‘FUBAR’ — Arnold Schwarzenegger’s television debut is as messy as it is entertaining

Without question, Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest, most recognizable action stars in the history of Hollywood. He’s been the Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, he fought a Predator and he was even the governor of California. He may not pop up on the screen as frequently as he used to, but his cultural relevancy has never once dissipated. Following in the footsteps of fellow veteran action stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, Schwarzenegger is making the jump to the small screen with the Netflix original series FUBAR. Stemming from Nick Santora, the writer and executive producer of Scorpion and the Prime Video hit Reacher, the action-comedy series is the perfect amalgamation of what Schwarzenegger does best. He still gets to play action-star, but also is able to bring some of his distinct sense of humor that he brought to films like Twins and Kindergarten Cop.