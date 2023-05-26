Budding Crisis

Numbers of HIV patients have witnessed a decline everywhere else in the world, but in Pakistan, they seem to be swelling beyond all reasonable proportions. Recent reports reveal a chilling picture of HIV prevalence in the country-with over 110 cases in the past 10 months alone and thousands more estimated to have contracted the virus, Pakistan now stares down the barrel of its worst nightmare. What is even more concerning is that thousands of people have been allowed to cross the border without any comprehensive screening mechanisms for autoimmune diseases such as HIV. This is the same negligence that led to 500 children testing HIV-positive in Larkana less than four years ago. Have we forgotten those lessons already or did we never learn them to begin with?

In a country where medical practitioners aren’t compelled to provide genuine proof of their expertise and freely use single syringes and drips for multiple patients, HIV infections are an inevitability. It is estimated that the big three diseases-HIV, tuberculosis and malaria-cause more than 2.3 million deaths a year, disproportionately in poorer countries. Until the coronavirus pandemic, though, the overall trend with these diseases was a cause of optimism. But in Pakistan, HIV numbers have long been trending in the wrong direction. The most recent data reveals that only 21 per cent of those infected are aware of their status, and an even lower percentage of people go on to receive treatment, which is costly and time-consuming. As a result, there has been a staggering 385 per cent increase in HIV-related deaths since 2010.

So, what explains this resurgence? Much of the blame lies with money or a lack thereof. Just over three per cent of our gross domestic product goes towards health, one of the lowest such allocations in the world. Even our turbulent neighbour Afghanistan devotes at least 10 per cent. While a lack of resources is certainly partially to blame for this, many countries poorer than us have managed to have better healthcare outcomes than Pakistan by focusing on primary care and strengthening their public-health capacities. Allocating resources strategically and prioritizing hard-to-reach areas is our best bet at ensuring that access to life-saving services is not determined by geography or income. *